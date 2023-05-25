All Sections
Air defence destroys all air targets Russia launched on Kyiv overnight

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 05:05
Air defence destroys all air targets Russia launched on Kyiv overnight
Air defence systems. Stock photo: Defence.ua

Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed all the Shahed drones that the Russians launched on Kyiv on the night of 24–25 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "The enemy has once again proven that Kyiv remains one of their key targets in this war! Following the longest period without attack in all of May, 4 days, [the Russians] once again launched a new strike on Kyiv.

This is the 12th attack on Ukraine’s capital this month!"

Details: Popko said that according to early reports, during the three hours that the air-raid warning lasted for, Russian forces deployed Shahed loitering munitions.

He added that all aerial targets were detected and destroyed on their approach to Kyiv by air defence personnel and assets.

"Strikes on Kyiv were prevented!", Popko wrote.

