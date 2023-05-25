US confirms sale of $285 million worth of NASAMS air defence systems to Ukraine

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible sale of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and related equipment to the government of Ukraine for an estimated cost of US$285 million.

Source: European Pravda, citing US Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Details: The government of Ukraine has requested to buy a NASAMS, which includes an AN/MPQ-64F1 sentinel radar; a fire distribution centre (FDC); canister launchers, secure communications, GPS receivers, code loaders, and cable sets; tool kits; test equipment; support equipment; prime movers; generators; technical documentation; spare parts; US government and contractor technical support; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated cost is US$285 million.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency press release says.

"Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and aircraft. Acquiring and effectively deploying this capability will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure," it continues.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense will be the principal contractor.

Background: On 18 May, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament – ed.], said that supplies of Norwegian NASAMS air defence systems to Ukraine may soon increase.

