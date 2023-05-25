All Sections
Ukraine brings back 106 defenders of Bakhmut from Russian captivity

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 14:20
Stock photo by Security Service of Ukraine

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has announced that on 25 May, Ukraine managed to bring 106 defenders of the Bakhmut front back from Russian captivity - eight officers and 98 other ranks.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence; Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "These are soldiers from the Bakhmut front - eight officers and 98 privates and sergeants.

They fought for Bakhmut and accomplished a feat that prevented the enemy from advancing further into our East. Each of them is a hero of our country."

Details: Yermak stated that many of the liberated defenders had been considered missing.

photo by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets

Defence Intelligence noted that 68 of the liberated soldiers had been considered missing.

It also reported that three bodies have been repatriated: two foreign citizens and a Ukrainian woman.

98 of the liberated servicemen are from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including 21 from the Territorial Defence Forces.

Seven border guards and one member of the State Special Transport Service were also brought back home.

At least seven of the soldiers have injuries: bullet and shrapnel wounds, burns, fractures, and exacerbated chronic conditions.

 
photo by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets

The oldest liberated serviceman is 59 and the youngest is 21.

A total of 2,430 people have been brought back home over the course of these prisoner of war exchanges, with 139 civilians among them.

 
photo by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets

