Russians continue fighting on Bakhmut front, attacking in vain Bilohorivka and Krasnohorivka – General Staff

On 25 May, on the 456th day of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops carried out offensive actions on the Bakhmut front despite the declaration of the complete capture of this city, attacked Marinka, and also conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Bilohorivka and Krasnohorivka areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 25 May

Details: The General Staff reports that the Russians continue to concentrate their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. During this day, 17 combat engagements took place in the indicated areas of the front.

Advertisement:

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces of Ukraine carried out four strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two clusters of Russian manpower, one ammunition depot, one radar station and an artillery unit used by the Russians in firing positions.

The situation on the fronts is as follows:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the day, they carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Hai and Kamianska Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Khodyne, Volodymyrivka, Oleksandrivka and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast; as well as Strilecha, Krasne, Cherkaski Tyshky, Lukiantsi, Neskuchne, Ternova, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka and Khatne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians do not stop trying to improve their tactical position. They carried out airstrikes in the area of the settlements of Chaikivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast. During the day, they conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards Masiutivka. The settlements of Topoli, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Zapadne and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast were hit by Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near Bilohorivka. They carried out airstrikes on Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Ivano-Dariivka in Donetsk Oblast. Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast and Ivanivka, Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne of Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut area during the day. Vasiukivka, Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Krasnohorivka. Airstrikes were reported in the Avdiivka area. They conducted artillery shelling of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, units of the Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the city of Marinka. The Russian army carried out airstrikes in the area of Marinka. At the same time, the settlements of Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians attacked, in particular, Vuhledar and Prechystivka.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out airstrikes on Olhivske, Huliaipole, and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Novoberyslav in Kherson Oblast. They attacked the settlements of Zelene Pole, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Lvove, Vysuntsi, Bilozerka, Antonivka and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson.

On the night of 25 May, Russia launched another massive attack on the territory of Ukraine, using Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. 36 of 36 were destroyed by our defenders.

In total, during this day, the Russians carried out two missile strikes from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems on the civil infrastructure in the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of which a private house was damaged. In addition, the Russians carried out 48 airstrikes and about 10 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





