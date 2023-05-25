All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian army deploys 300 soldiers and stolen boats on Dzharylhach Island

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 25 May 2023, 19:12
Russian army deploys 300 soldiers and stolen boats on Dzharylhach Island

Russian occupying forces have stationed about 300 of their troops and 15 boats taken from local residents on Dzharylhach Island, a sandbank in Kherson Oblast near Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 25 May

Quote: "Russian occupying troops have militarised the island of Dzharylhach, which they connected to the temporarily occupied mainland part of Kherson Oblast near the settlement of Lazurne on 19 May.

Advertisement:

The occupiers have deployed around 300 Russian servicemen on the island, as well as 15 foreign-made boats which were stolen from the local population."

Background: On 19 May 2023, the Ground Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops had covered the strip of water between the mainland and the island of Dzharylhach with sand, thereby joining it to the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: