All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian army deploys 300 soldiers and stolen boats on Dzharylhach Island

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 25 May 2023, 19:12
Russian army deploys 300 soldiers and stolen boats on Dzharylhach Island

Russian occupying forces have stationed about 300 of their troops and 15 boats taken from local residents on Dzharylhach Island, a sandbank in Kherson Oblast near Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 25 May

Quote: "Russian occupying troops have militarised the island of Dzharylhach, which they connected to the temporarily occupied mainland part of Kherson Oblast near the settlement of Lazurne on 19 May.

The occupiers have deployed around 300 Russian servicemen on the island, as well as 15 foreign-made boats which were stolen from the local population."

Advertisement:

Background: On 19 May 2023, the Ground Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops had covered the strip of water between the mainland and the island of Dzharylhach with sand, thereby joining it to the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukraine's "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

Aftermath of attack on Kyiv: destruction in various districts, one person killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukraine's "shaping operations" – FT
12:30
Georgian Prime Minister claims that Russia unleashed war because of Ukraine's desire to join NATO
12:23
Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media
11:53
Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders
11:44
Power outages in 7 Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian strikes – Ministry of Energy
11:30
Denmark will increase defence spending to US$20.5 billion by 2030, more than US$3 billion will be provided to Ukraine
11:30
One of UAVs crashed near Putin's residence near Moscow – Russian media
10:57
Germany may contribute Eurofighter to fighter jet coalition − Defence Minister
10:40
Russian military spending remains high – UK Intelligence
10:23
Russia will try to prevent approval of defence deal with US – Czech Intelligence
All News
Advertisement: