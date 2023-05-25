Russian army deploys 300 soldiers and stolen boats on Dzharylhach Island

Russian occupying forces have stationed about 300 of their troops and 15 boats taken from local residents on Dzharylhach Island, a sandbank in Kherson Oblast near Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 25 May

Quote: "Russian occupying troops have militarised the island of Dzharylhach, which they connected to the temporarily occupied mainland part of Kherson Oblast near the settlement of Lazurne on 19 May.

The occupiers have deployed around 300 Russian servicemen on the island, as well as 15 foreign-made boats which were stolen from the local population."

Background: On 19 May 2023, the Ground Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops had covered the strip of water between the mainland and the island of Dzharylhach with sand, thereby joining it to the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

