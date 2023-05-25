India determines its position on vital Ukrainian matters – President's Office

India has already established a position on fundamental issues for Ukraine, in particular regarding support for its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "India has definitively determined its stance on very fundamental issues for us regarding territorial integrity and our sovereignty, etc."

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, Ukraine and India are currently at a stage "when it is necessary for them [India's representatives - ed.] to clearly understand what is happening in Ukraine".

According to the head of the President's Office, there has been no strategic partnership between Ukraine and India for a long time, so issues related to the purchase of Russian oil and a number of other issues must be resolved in the format of bilateral official visits.

Background:

In an interview, Yermak also said that it is impossible to force Ukraine to negotiate before the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





