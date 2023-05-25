All Sections
India determines its position on vital Ukrainian matters – President's Office

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 19:21
Photo: President's Office

India has already established a position on fundamental issues for Ukraine, in particular regarding support for its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "India has definitively determined its stance on very fundamental issues for us regarding territorial integrity and our sovereignty, etc."

Details: According to him, Ukraine and India are currently at a stage "when it is necessary for them [India's representatives - ed.] to clearly understand what is happening in Ukraine".

According to the head of the President's Office, there has been no strategic partnership between Ukraine and India for a long time, so issues related to the purchase of Russian oil and a number of other issues must be resolved in the format of bilateral official visits.

Background:

  • In an interview, Yermak also said that it is impossible to force Ukraine to negotiate before the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory.

