UK Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 21:09

On Thursday, the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament, unanimously voted in favour of recognising the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Details: Conservative MP Pauline Latham, who tabled the relevant motion to the House of Commons, stressed that the famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s was man-made, caused by the forced seizure of crops from Ukrainian farmers.

She also drew parallels with current events, given that Russia is now stealing Ukrainian grain in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Quote: "That is why we must assure the Ukrainian authorities and the international legal order that the UK, at least the British Parliament, will not ignore war crimes and crimes against humanity," Latham said.

More details: Other MPs who spoke in favour of the motion said the Holodomor must be recognised as a genocide to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and send out a signal that famine cannot be used as a means of waging war.

Background: In total, the Holodomor has now been recognised as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of almost three dozen countries in the world, including European countries.

During the spring, this step was taken by the Belgian House of Representatives, the lower house of the Belgian Parliament, Iceland's Parliament, the upper house of the French Parliament and the Slovenian Parliament.

