Air defence destroyed all targets over Kyiv

Air defence forces shot down all Russian targets that were detected in the airspace over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This time the attack was carried out from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, probably using Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.

According to preliminary information, all Russian targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed."

Details: According to the head of Kyiv City Military Administration, no victims or destruction were previously recorded in Kyiv; currently, the information is being collected and clarified.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May; air defence forces were operating.

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning.

