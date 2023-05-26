Air defence destroyed all targets over Kyiv
Friday, 26 May 2023, 05:55
Air defence forces shot down all Russian targets that were detected in the airspace over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "This time the attack was carried out from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, probably using Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.
According to preliminary information, all Russian targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed."
Details: According to the head of Kyiv City Military Administration, no victims or destruction were previously recorded in Kyiv; currently, the information is being collected and clarified.
Background:
- An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May; air defence forces were operating.
- Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning.
