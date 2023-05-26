All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence destroyed all targets over Kyiv

Friday, 26 May 2023, 05:55
Air defence destroyed all targets over Kyiv
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO BY Getty Images

Air defence forces shot down all Russian targets that were detected in the airspace over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This time the attack was carried out from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, probably using Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.

According to preliminary information, all Russian targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the head of Kyiv City Military Administration, no victims or destruction were previously recorded in Kyiv; currently, the information is being collected and clarified.

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May; air defence forces were operating.
  • Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: