Missile fragments damaged 7 private houses in Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 May 2023, 09:19
Stock photo by OLEH SYNIEGUBOV, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

The air defence of Ukraine shot down all the missiles the Russians had launched on Kyiv Oblast, yet missile fragments damaged seven private houses.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Last night Kyiv Oblast suffered from another missile attack…Fallen fragments of the shot-down targets damaged seven private houses. The damage is minor – roofs, interior and exterior facades and walls."

Details: Kravchenko added that the residents of the damaged houses will receive the necessary assistance.

According to Kravchenko, it was the 13th attack since the beginning of May. However, thanks to the precise and professional work of the Defence Forces all Russian targets were destroyed, and there have been no hits or casualties.

Background:

  • On the night of 25-26 May, Russia launched another attack on Ukraine, firing a total of 17 missiles of various types and 31 kamikaze drones; Ukrainian air defence destroyed 10 cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, and two reconnaissance UAVs.

