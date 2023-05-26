All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile fragments damaged 7 private houses in Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 May 2023, 09:19
Missile fragments damaged 7 private houses in Kyiv Oblast
Stock photo by OLEH SYNIEGUBOV, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

The air defence of Ukraine shot down all the missiles the Russians had launched on Kyiv Oblast, yet missile fragments damaged seven private houses.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Last night Kyiv Oblast suffered from another missile attack…Fallen fragments of the shot-down targets damaged seven private houses. The damage is minor – roofs, interior and exterior facades and walls."

Details: Kravchenko added that the residents of the damaged houses will receive the necessary assistance.

Advertisement:

According to Kravchenko, it was the 13th attack since the beginning of May. However, thanks to the precise and professional work of the Defence Forces all Russian targets were destroyed, and there have been no hits or casualties.

Background:

  • On the night of 25-26 May, Russia launched another attack on Ukraine, firing a total of 17 missiles of various types and 31 kamikaze drones; Ukrainian air defence destroyed 10 cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, and two reconnaissance UAVs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: