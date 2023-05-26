Russia's attack on the night of 25–26 May: Ukraine's air defence destroyed 10 cruise missiles and 23 Shahed drones

photo by Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia carried out another large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 25–26 May, launching a total of 17 missiles of various types and 31 attack drones. Ukraine’s air defence downed 10 cruise missiles, 23 Shahed drones, and two reconnaissance drones.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Russian occupation forces launched their most recent attack at 22:00 on 25 May and lasted until 05:00 on 26 May.

This time, the enemy’s attack focused on the east of Ukraine; critical infrastructure and Ukrainian Defence Forces’ facilities came under attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Russia launched a total of 17 missiles of various types and 31 drones, including:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95 MS jets from the Caspian Sea;

seven S-300/S-400 guided anti-aircraft missiles were launched from the vicinity of Tokmak, in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

31 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones were launched from both southern and northern directions.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Air Force assets and personnel, together with other units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, destroyed the following air targets across areas under the responsibility of Skhid (East), Tsentr (Centre) and Pivden (South) Air Commands:

10 air-to-surface Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

23 Shahed-136/131 attack drones;

two operational-tactical drones: an Orlan-10 and a Merlin-VR.

Quote from the Air Force: "Attack drones and several anti-aircraft S-300/S-400 missiles hit several facilities in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Local military administrations will report the effects of these attacks."

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May, air defence forces were operating.

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning.

Air defence forces shot down all Russian targets that were recorded in the airspace over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May.

Debris from a Russian missile shot down over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May damaged the roof of a shopping and entertainment centre in the Obolonskyi district and hit a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district..

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!