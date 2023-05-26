All Sections
US makes it clear to Ukraine that it does not support attacks on Russian territory

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 10:29
US makes it clear to Ukraine that it does not support attacks on Russian territory
JOHN KIRBY, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The administration of US President Joe Biden has made it clear to the Ukrainian side that it does not support attacks on Russian territory.

Source: John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication, in an interview with CNN 

Quote: "We don't want to encourage or enable that, we certainly don't want any US-made equipment used to attack Russian soil. 

And we have gotten assurances from the Ukrainians that they will respect those wishes … we have been very clear that we want Ukraine to be able to defend its own soil, its own territory. They have been attacked. They have been invaded. They have a right to defend themselves.

But, we've also been clear, well, that we don't want to see this war escalate beyond this, the devastation and the violence that is already visited on the Ukrainian people."

Details: Kirby added that the conversations with Ukraine did not involve "outlining consequences" but were "simply reaffirmations". He said these discussions took place "very recently, within the last day or so".

Previously: Kirby's statement comes after the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion conducted a raid on the territory of Belgorod Oblast of Russia, during which unconfirmed reports suggest that US-made equipment was used.

