Russian invaders hit medical facility in Dnipro, there are casualties

On the morning of 26 May, Russian invaders attacked a medical facility in Dnipro, causing casualties.

Source: Suspilne; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, anonymous Telegram channels

Details: An air-alarm warning was issued in the city and the oblast.



Advertisement:

Updated: Serhii Lysak, the Head of the Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, said that Russians had hit a medical facility in the city. There are victims. The information is being clarified.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one person has been killed and 15 have been injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on an outpatient clinic in the city of Dnipro.

The video is not recommended for people with weak mental health.

Telegram-канали публікують відео з місця влучання в Дніпрі pic.twitter.com/oCo0pPB19u — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 26, 2023

For reference: Attacks on medical facilities are a violation of international law. The Geneva Conventions prohibit targeting them under any circumstances. Therefore, an attack on a medical facility or obstruction of medical care in any other criminal way is considered a war crime.

The fact that these hospitals treat wounded and sick members of the Armed Forces, or the presence of small arms and ammunition seized from such combatants but not yet handed over to the relevant services, are not considered actions harmful to the enemy.

Background:

A household, two private enterprises and a gas station have been damaged; a transport company suffered serious damage; and a gas station employee was wounded as a result of the night attack on Dnipro.

Air defence forces shot down five cruise missiles and six Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!