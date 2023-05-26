Attack on Dnipro: enterprises, gas stations and households damaged, one person wounded

The aftermath of the Russian attack in Dnipro. Photo by Lysak on Telegram

A household, two private enterprises and a gas station have been damaged; a transport company suffered serious damage; and a gas station employee was wounded as a result of the night attack on the Dnipro. Previously, air defence forces shot down five cruise missiles and six Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "It was a really difficult night. It was loud as the enemy attacked the oblast with missiles and drones on a large scale.

The city of Dnipro suffered. A fire broke out in a household and has already been extinguished. Two houses and a car have been damaged.

Advertisement:

A fire broke out at two private enterprises. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

A gas station has been damaged. Its employee was wounded. He received medical assistance and will be treated at home.

The transport company also suffered serious damage. Inspection of the territories continues everywhere. The information is being confirmed."

Details: According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Russian forces also attacked the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with UAVs, and there were no casualties.

Lysak reported that previously, only the military from Air Command Skhid (East) themselves shot down five cruise missiles and six Shahed drones over the oblast on the night of 25-26 May.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May, air defence forces were operating.

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning.

Air defence forces shot down all Russian targets that were recorded in the airspace over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May.

Debris from a Russian missile shot down over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May damaged the roof of a shopping and entertainment centre in the Obolonskyi district.

Debris from a Russian missile shot down over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May damaged the roof of a shopping and entertainment centre in the Obolonskyi district and hit a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!