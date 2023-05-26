All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Come Back Alive Foundation hands over UAVs with 180-km flight range to reconnaissance teams

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 May 2023, 10:49
Come Back Alive Foundation hands over UAVs with 180-km flight range to reconnaissance teams

The Ukrainian Come Back Alive Foundation has reported that it has handed over a UAV system with a controlled flight range of up to 180 km to reconnaissance teams.

Source: Come Back Alive on Telegram

Quote from the Come Back Alive Foundation: "The PD-2 has a controlled flight range of up to 180 km, stays in the air for up to 12 hours and is capable of tracking the movement of moving targets to collect information for HIMARS and other long-range systems. In addition, each UAV has an observation station with a 30x zoom for the daytime channel and a 5x zoom for the thermal imaging channel, which allows for detailed reconnaissance at a distance of 5 kilometres and overview reconnaissance even further."

Details: The complex reportedly consists of:

  • two reconnaissance UAVs;
  • a ground control station;
  • a mobile control centre equipped with a new all-wheel drive, customised chassis;
  • components and spare parts.

The Foundation notes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thanks to donations from philanthropists, it has provided over UAH 1 billion [about US$27.3 million] worth of aid to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. In particular, last year's aid included a Bayraktar TB2 system.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: