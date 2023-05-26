All Sections
Come Back Alive Foundation hands over UAVs with 180-km flight range to reconnaissance teams

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 May 2023, 10:49
The Ukrainian Come Back Alive Foundation has reported that it has handed over a UAV system with a controlled flight range of up to 180 km to reconnaissance teams.

Source: Come Back Alive on Telegram

Quote from the Come Back Alive Foundation: "The PD-2 has a controlled flight range of up to 180 km, stays in the air for up to 12 hours and is capable of tracking the movement of moving targets to collect information for HIMARS and other long-range systems. In addition, each UAV has an observation station with a 30x zoom for the daytime channel and a 5x zoom for the thermal imaging channel, which allows for detailed reconnaissance at a distance of 5 kilometres and overview reconnaissance even further."

Details: The complex reportedly consists of:

  • two reconnaissance UAVs;
  • a ground control station;
  • a mobile control centre equipped with a new all-wheel drive, customised chassis;
  • components and spare parts.

The Foundation notes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thanks to donations from philanthropists, it has provided over UAH 1 billion [about US$27.3 million] worth of aid to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. In particular, last year's aid included a Bayraktar TB2 system.

