Russian soldiers hiding in panic: Freedom of Russia Legion reveals video from Belgorod Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 26 May 2023, 17:00
Russian soldiers hiding in panic: Freedom of Russia Legion reveals video from Belgorod Oblast
The Freedom of Russia Legion published a video of the operation that they had conducted in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Source: statement by the Freedom of Russia Legion

Quote: "The first video summary of our operation in Belgorod Oblast. The footage demonstrates the cowardice and unprofessionalism of Putin's troops.

While being superior in numbers, acting on the territory they knew, the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces were panically hiding in landings and under fences. The video contains footage of the shelter of a motorised rifle company in abandoned residential buildings of local residents. "

Details: The video also shows the shelling of the building where the Russian military was hiding, as well as the strikes delivered on their equipment.

Background: 

