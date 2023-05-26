All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian soldiers hiding in panic: Freedom of Russia Legion reveals video from Belgorod Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 26 May 2023, 17:00
Russian soldiers hiding in panic: Freedom of Russia Legion reveals video from Belgorod Oblast
screenshot

The Freedom of Russia Legion published a video of the operation that they had conducted in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Source: statement by the Freedom of Russia Legion

Quote: "The first video summary of our operation in Belgorod Oblast. The footage demonstrates the cowardice and unprofessionalism of Putin's troops.

Advertisement:

While being superior in numbers, acting on the territory they knew, the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces were panically hiding in landings and under fences. The video contains footage of the shelter of a motorised rifle company in abandoned residential buildings of local residents. "

Details: The video also shows the shelling of the building where the Russian military was hiding, as well as the strikes delivered on their equipment.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: