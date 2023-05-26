All Sections
Ukrainian-made Bucha armoured boat now in operational service within Ukraine's Navy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 26 May 2023, 18:11
Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

A small armoured artillery boat Bucha was introduced into the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence 

Details: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was present during the transfer ceremony of the boat.

Bucha is a small armoured artillery boat, the main purpose of which is patrolling in the near coastal sea areas, in rivers and estuaries, as well as protecting important objects of sea and river infrastructure and the coastal zone of Ukraine.

 
Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Background:

  • In May, Russian propagandists began to spread fake news, citing unnamed sources, that Zaluzhnyi suffered a head injury and multiple shrapnel wounds during an alleged missile strike in early May at a command post in the village of Posad-Pokrovske near the city of Kherson.
  • This is not the first attempt of Russian propagandists to spread misinformation about the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief. 
  • On 20 May, Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, stated that the Russians had created a fake about the disappearance of Zaluzhnyi to demoralise the defenders of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.
  • On 25 May, Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Anatolii Shtefan posted a video with Zaluzhnyi to confirm that Russian propaganda was spreading fakes about his state of health.

