Scholz responds to Ukraine's hopes for NATO membership in Vilnius

A month and a half before the NATO summit in Vilnius, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the leaders of the Alliance would discuss concrete support for Ukraine during the war.

Source: Scholz during his visit to Tallinn on Friday, quoted by Bild and reported by European Pravda

Details: The summit will be "primarily about organising concrete support for Ukraine in this situation," Scholz said after a meeting with representatives of the Baltic states in response to a question about Kyiv's desire to receive an official invitation from NATO to the summit in July.

According to him, the main question now is "how we can improve cooperation in the specific situation of the Russian attack on Ukraine, and how we can make it clear that we will provide this support for as long as it is necessary".

Background: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that NATO member states are divided over Ukraine's accession to NATO.

According to media reports, NATO member states are inclined to offer Ukraine an expanded partnership format and thus demonstrate political support, but not to provide a specific roadmap for accession.

Following the summit between Ukraine and the Nordic countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should become the next NATO member after Sweden joins the Alliance.

