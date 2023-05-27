All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Second attack on Russians in Berdiansk in one day, many dead

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 16:23
Second attack on Russians in Berdiansk in one day, many dead
A COLUMN OF SMOKE RISES OVER THE BERDIANSK OCCUPATION OFFICE ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PHOTO: BERDIANSK SIOHODNI

Explosions rang out in occupied Berdiansk for the second time in a day. Smoke is rising above the occupiers’ office and many Russian soldiers are likely to have been killed.

Source: local Telegram channel Berdiansk Siohodni (Berdiansk Today); Berdiansk City Military Administration

Advertisement:

Details: Berdiansk Siohodni said early reports indicated the strike was on the territory of the Azovkabel plant.

At the same time, Berdiansk City Military Administration confirmed the destruction of  occupiers’ positions.

Quote: "Regarding the latest cotton [explosion – ed.]. Yes, our soldiers hit Russian positions in Berdiansk. Many occupiers became Cargo 200 [dead]." [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word "vzryv" (explosion), used "khlopok" (a bang) instead. However, "khlopok" also means "cotton", and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Background: On Saturday morning, local residents reported explosions in the centre of occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Berdiansk District Council confirmed a hit on the premises of the Khimik recreation centre, where Russian troops were deployed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: