Second attack on Russians in Berdiansk in one day, many dead

A COLUMN OF SMOKE RISES OVER THE BERDIANSK OCCUPATION OFFICE ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PHOTO: BERDIANSK SIOHODNI

Explosions rang out in occupied Berdiansk for the second time in a day. Smoke is rising above the occupiers’ office and many Russian soldiers are likely to have been killed.

Source: local Telegram channel Berdiansk Siohodni (Berdiansk Today); Berdiansk City Military Administration

Details: Berdiansk Siohodni said early reports indicated the strike was on the territory of the Azovkabel plant.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Berdiansk City Military Administration confirmed the destruction of occupiers’ positions.

Quote: "Regarding the latest cotton [explosion – ed.]. Yes, our soldiers hit Russian positions in Berdiansk. Many occupiers became Cargo 200 [dead]." [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word "vzryv" (explosion), used "khlopok" (a bang) instead. However, "khlopok" also means "cotton", and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Background: On Saturday morning, local residents reported explosions in the centre of occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Berdiansk District Council confirmed a hit on the premises of the Khimik recreation centre, where Russian troops were deployed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!