Second attack on Russians in Berdiansk in one day, many dead

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 16:23
Second attack on Russians in Berdiansk in one day, many dead
A COLUMN OF SMOKE RISES OVER THE BERDIANSK OCCUPATION OFFICE ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PHOTO: BERDIANSK SIOHODNI

Explosions rang out in occupied Berdiansk for the second time in a day. Smoke is rising above the occupiers’ office and many Russian soldiers are likely to have been killed.

Source: local Telegram channel Berdiansk Siohodni (Berdiansk Today); Berdiansk City Military Administration

Details: Berdiansk Siohodni said early reports indicated the strike was on the territory of the Azovkabel plant.

At the same time, Berdiansk City Military Administration confirmed the destruction of  occupiers’ positions.

Quote: "Regarding the latest cotton [explosion – ed.]. Yes, our soldiers hit Russian positions in Berdiansk. Many occupiers became Cargo 200 [dead]." [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word "vzryv" (explosion), used "khlopok" (a bang) instead. However, "khlopok" also means "cotton", and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Background: On Saturday morning, local residents reported explosions in the centre of occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Berdiansk District Council confirmed a hit on the premises of the Khimik recreation centre, where Russian troops were deployed.

