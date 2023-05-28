All Sections
EU and UK ambassadors on Russian attack on Kyiv: Aggressor perversely marks Ukrainian capital's City Day

European PravdaSunday, 28 May 2023, 09:34

The ambassadors of the European Union and the United Kingdom have reacted to Russia's night attack on Kyiv on the Ukrainian capital's City Day.

Source: European Pravda

Details: UK Ambassador Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter that the aggressor sent a "violent gift" to the city: "Sat in shelter listening to the very loud whoosh bang sounds outside and feeling the walls shudder. This is not normal," the UK representative in Kyiv stressed.

EU Ambassador Matti Maasikas noted more explosions in Kyiv than during "normal" air attacks.

"As if the aggressor were to perversely mark the day of Kyiv. Will not break the spirit of this mighty city," the ambassador stated on his Twitter.

Background: 

  • On the night of 27-28 May, Russia launched the most massive Iranian-made kamikaze drone attack on Ukraine, Russian forces fired 54 loitering munitions, and Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 52 of them.
  • The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that preliminary information indicates that on the night of 28 May, more than 40 Russian UAVs were destroyed. At least one person was killed and one injured in the Ukrainian capital due to the falling debris. There is damage and destruction.

