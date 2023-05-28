All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on medical facility in Dnipro: death toll rises to four

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 10:18
Russian attack on medical facility in Dnipro: death toll rises to four
MISSILE STRIKE ON DNIPRO ON 26 MAY, PHOTO BY DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Three people who were reported missing after the Russian attack on a hospital in the city of Dnipro have been found killed, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has said.

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The three people who went missing during the missile attack on Dnipro have been found. Unfortunately, they have been killed. We have the results of the examination of body parts found at the scene of the tragedy.

Advertisement:

Overall, the attack claimed the lives of four people."

Details: The official specified that after examining the body fragments, the deceased were identified as a 56-year-old doctor and a 64-year-old employee of the ruined medical facility, as well as a 57-year-old employee of a neighbouring veterinary clinic.

Background: On 26 May, Russian forces launched a Geneva Convention-banned missile attack on an outpatient clinic and veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro, killing at least two people.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: