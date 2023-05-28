All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on medical facility in Dnipro: death toll rises to four

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 10:18
Russian attack on medical facility in Dnipro: death toll rises to four
MISSILE STRIKE ON DNIPRO ON 26 MAY, PHOTO BY DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Three people who were reported missing after the Russian attack on a hospital in the city of Dnipro have been found killed, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has said.

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The three people who went missing during the missile attack on Dnipro have been found. Unfortunately, they have been killed. We have the results of the examination of body parts found at the scene of the tragedy.

Overall, the attack claimed the lives of four people."

Advertisement:

Details: The official specified that after examining the body fragments, the deceased were identified as a 56-year-old doctor and a 64-year-old employee of the ruined medical facility, as well as a 57-year-old employee of a neighbouring veterinary clinic.

Background: On 26 May, Russian forces launched a Geneva Convention-banned missile attack on an outpatient clinic and veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro, killing at least two people.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: