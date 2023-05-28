Russian attack on medical facility in Dnipro: death toll rises to four

MISSILE STRIKE ON DNIPRO ON 26 MAY, PHOTO BY DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Three people who were reported missing after the Russian attack on a hospital in the city of Dnipro have been found killed, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has said.

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The three people who went missing during the missile attack on Dnipro have been found. Unfortunately, they have been killed. We have the results of the examination of body parts found at the scene of the tragedy.

Overall, the attack claimed the lives of four people."

Details: The official specified that after examining the body fragments, the deceased were identified as a 56-year-old doctor and a 64-year-old employee of the ruined medical facility, as well as a 57-year-old employee of a neighbouring veterinary clinic.

Background: On 26 May, Russian forces launched a Geneva Convention-banned missile attack on an outpatient clinic and veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro, killing at least two people.

