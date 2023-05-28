Ukrainian border guards down Shahed drone in pitch darkness

During the largest-scale Russian attack by Iranian kamikaze drones to date, one of the invaders’ deadly UAVs was destroyed by border guards of the Chernihiv detachment named after Kniaz Volodymyr the Great, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: State Border Service of Ukraine

Details: First, the soldiers of the State Border Service received information about a possible attack by drones, and after some time, they heard a characteristic sound and saw the drone visually.

They opened fire with small arms and other available means of destruction. As a result, the Shahed drone exploded and fell into a field without reaching the designated target.

Quote: "Such UAVs are known to carry tens of kilograms of explosives. So, a deadly drone could hit anywhere and cause death, maiming and destruction.

During an air raid, we ask everyone to go to the shelters!"

For reference: The Air Force explained the specifics of the kamikaze drone attack. According to Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, the most effective means against Iranian drones at night is anti-aircraft guided missiles, which have a large area of damage compared to small anti-aircraft missiles. It is ideal to destroy Shaheds with less expendable forces of mobile fire groups, but at night, the efficiency of their work, unfortunately, is not great.

Although this night, some of the drones were also destroyed by these groups, Ihnat added.

Background:

An air-raid warning was announced in the city of Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 28 May. In the capital, it lasted more than five hours. The anti-aircraft defence was working hard; the explosions kept up the people of Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that on the night of 28 May, according to preliminary data, more than 40 Russian drones were destroyed. As a result of falling debris, there is at least one dead and one injured in the capital. There is damage and destruction. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attack.

In the morning, the Air Force reported on the results of their work against the largest-scale Russian attack by Shaheds to date: 52 out of 54 Russian attack drones were destroyed.

