Shahed drone destroyed from a boat in Kyiv Reservoir – Navy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 28 May 2023, 16:35
One of Russian Shahed attack drones was shot down over the water area of the Kyiv Reservoir during Russia’s large-scale attack on the night of 28 May.

Source: press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On 28 May, during the missile threat, one of the artillery boats of the river flotilla of the [Ukrainian – ed.] Navy detected a UAV flying over the water area of the Kyiv Reservoir.

The decisive and confident actions of the personnel of the artillery boat destroyed a Shahed-136."

Background:

  • On the night of 27-28 May, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of Ukraine’s oblasts. It lasted for more than five hours in the country’s capital. The air defence systems worked intensively, and Kyiv residents were kept awake by explosions.
  • The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that preliminary information indicates that on the night of 28 May, more than 40 Russian UAVs were destroyed. At least one person was killed and one injured in the Ukrainian capital due to the falling debris. There is damage and destruction in the city.
  • On the night of 27-28 May, Russia launched the largest-scale Iranian-made kamikaze drone attack on Ukraine so far; Russian forces fired 54 loitering munitions, and Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 52 of them.

