4 Russian Shahed drones downed over Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts
Monday, 29 May 2023, 07:34
Russian forces launched Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones over the south of Ukraine during a large-scale overnight attack.
Source: Air Command Pivden (South)
Details: Three drones were destroyed in the sky over Mykolaiv Oblast and another over Odesa Oblast.
Air Command Pivden (South) also noted that a fire broke out as a result of a strike on the port infrastructure of Odesa, which was promptly extinguished.
"Information about the extent of the damage is being confirmed," the message said.
