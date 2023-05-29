4 Russian Shahed drones downed over Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts

Russian forces launched Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones over the south of Ukraine during a large-scale overnight attack.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South)

Details: Three drones were destroyed in the sky over Mykolaiv Oblast and another over Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

Air Command Pivden (South) also noted that a fire broke out as a result of a strike on the port infrastructure of Odesa, which was promptly extinguished.

"Information about the extent of the damage is being confirmed," the message said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!