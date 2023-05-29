UK MoD says Russia is failing to effectively use smoke camouflage in combat operations

Russian troops have failed to effectively apply their practice of smoke camouflage in combat operations in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence recalled that Russia conducted security exercises in the vicinity of the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge on 24 May. This included the creation of a smoke screen using TDA-3 truck-mounted smoke generators, which partially masked the bridge.

The TDA-3 likely belonged to the 28th Brigade of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops.

Russian doctrine considers the use of smoke to be part of camouflage, on which they place a strong emphasis, the UK analysts emphasised. However, in practice, Russian camouflage has generally been ineffective in the war in Ukraine, likely due to the lack of a strong centralised planning system and low combat discipline at lower levels.

Background: UK Intelligence has assessed one of Russia's information operations in the Black Sea, saying that such actions increase the risk of maritime accidents.

