UK MoD says Russia is failing to effectively use smoke camouflage in combat operations

Monday, 29 May 2023, 09:31
Russian troops have failed to effectively apply their practice of smoke camouflage in combat operations in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence recalled that Russia conducted security exercises in the vicinity of the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge on 24 May. This included the creation of a smoke screen using TDA-3 truck-mounted smoke generators, which partially masked the bridge.

The TDA-3 likely belonged to the 28th Brigade of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops.

Russian doctrine considers the use of smoke to be part of camouflage, on which they place a strong emphasis, the UK analysts emphasised. However, in practice, Russian camouflage has generally been ineffective in the war in Ukraine, likely due to the lack of a strong centralised planning system and low combat discipline at lower levels.

Background: UK Intelligence has assessed one of Russia's information operations in the Black Sea, saying that such actions increase the risk of maritime accidents.

