Russian attack on Kyiv: missile wreckage falls in two city districts, one person injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 11:38
Russian attack on Kyiv: missile wreckage falls in two city districts, one person injured
PHOTO FROM KLITSCHKO’S TELEGRAM

An air-raid warning has been issued in the Ukrainian capital, air defence systems are in operation, and authorities insist that their work should not be filmed, with the wreckage of downed air targets falling to the ground.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote: "A missile fragment has fallen on the roadway in Kyiv’s Obolon district. All the [relevant] services are heading to the scene."

 
Photo by KCMA

Details: The KCMA press service reports that wreckage has fallen in another district of the Ukrainian capital.

Preliminary reports indicate that air defence systems were engaged in shooting down Russian air targets, resulting in the fall of wreckage in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district. Information on casualties and damage is being established.

Updated: Later, the Kyiv authorities reported that the falling wreckage in the Podilskyi district caused a fire on the roof of a two-storey building. The fire has been contained. Klitschko said that medical workers had hospitalised one injured person in the Podilskyi district. As for the explosions in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, Klitschko said that air defence was in operation.

Background: The Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of the country’s oblasts, and explosions were heard in the centre of Kyiv.

The warning was issued in most of Ukraine’s oblasts as of 11.40, except for those in the south, perhaps due to the threat of the use of ballistic missiles.

 

