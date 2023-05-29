All Sections
Lukashenko is not in Moscow: meets with head of Russia's Central Bank in Minsk

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 29 May 2023, 11:58
Lukashenko is not in Moscow: meets with head of Russia's Central Bank in Minsk
Alexander Lukashenko and Elvira Nabiullina, Photo by Telegram channels Pul Pervogo

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, is meeting with Elvira Nabiullina, the Head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, in Minsk.

Source: Telegram channels Pul Pervogo and Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: According to Belaruski Hajun, Lukashenko has been in Belarus, contrary to rumours about his hospitalisation and stay in a hospital in Moscow since 25 May. His plane arrived in Minsk on 25 May at 20:20; he has not flown anywhere since then.

On 29 May, Lukashenko is holding a meeting with Elvira Nabiullina, the Head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, at the Independence Palace in Minsk. 

He greeted her with the phrase: "Elvira Sakhipzadovna, I would like to learn something...". 

 

According to Pul Pervogo, the main topics of the meeting are reserve currencies, the digital rouble, the feasibility of a single currency, and working under sanctions.

Background:

  • Alexander Lukashenko visited Moscow on 9 May and 24 May. 
  • On 9 May, he took part in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow but left earlier than other leaders, allegedly because of events planned in Minsk. However, after that, Lukashenko did not appear in public for a long time. There were rumours of him being ill. 
  • On 23 May, Lukashenko said that he was absent from public space due to having an "adenovirus".
  • On 24 May, Alexander Lukashenko took part in the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum, which was also attended by Vladimir Putin. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then accused them of having "nuclear weapons for two"
  • On 27 May, Belarusian opposition leader Valery Tsepkalo said that after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko was taken to the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow in critical condition and was allegedly having his blood purified.

