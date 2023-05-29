All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Building catches fire in Kyiv Oblast during Russian attack

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 May 2023, 12:13
Building catches fire in Kyiv Oblast during Russian attack
ALL PHOTOS FROM NIEBITOV'S TELEGRAM

An outbuilding has caught fire in Kyiv Oblast during a Russian attack on the afternoon of 29 May.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the Ukrainian National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "The missile threat is ongoing. An outbuilding has been damaged in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast during an attack by the invaders. A fire broke out. There are no casualties."

 

Details: Niebytov stated that the police and emergency services are working at the scene.

Advertisement:

The fire has now been put out.

 

Niebytov urges residents to stay in shelters.

Background: On the afternoon of 29 May, the Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of the country’s oblasts, and explosions were heard in the centre of Kyiv.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: