Building catches fire in Kyiv Oblast during Russian attack

An outbuilding has caught fire in Kyiv Oblast during a Russian attack on the afternoon of 29 May.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the Ukrainian National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "The missile threat is ongoing. An outbuilding has been damaged in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast during an attack by the invaders. A fire broke out. There are no casualties."

Details: Niebytov stated that the police and emergency services are working at the scene.

The fire has now been put out.

Niebytov urges residents to stay in shelters.

Background: On the afternoon of 29 May, the Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of the country’s oblasts, and explosions were heard in the centre of Kyiv.

