Building catches fire in Kyiv Oblast during Russian attack
An outbuilding has caught fire in Kyiv Oblast during a Russian attack on the afternoon of 29 May.
Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the Ukrainian National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram
Quote: "The missile threat is ongoing. An outbuilding has been damaged in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast during an attack by the invaders. A fire broke out. There are no casualties."
Details: Niebytov stated that the police and emergency services are working at the scene.
The fire has now been put out.
Niebytov urges residents to stay in shelters.
Background: On the afternoon of 29 May, the Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of the country’s oblasts, and explosions were heard in the centre of Kyiv.
