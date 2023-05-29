All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Building catches fire in Kyiv Oblast during Russian attack

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 May 2023, 12:13
Building catches fire in Kyiv Oblast during Russian attack
ALL PHOTOS FROM NIEBITOV'S TELEGRAM

An outbuilding has caught fire in Kyiv Oblast during a Russian attack on the afternoon of 29 May.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the Ukrainian National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "The missile threat is ongoing. An outbuilding has been damaged in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast during an attack by the invaders. A fire broke out. There are no casualties."

Advertisement:
 

Details: Niebytov stated that the police and emergency services are working at the scene.

The fire has now been put out.

 

Niebytov urges residents to stay in shelters.

Background: On the afternoon of 29 May, the Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of the country’s oblasts, and explosions were heard in the centre of Kyiv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: