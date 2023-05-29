Court extends round-the-clock house arrest of metropolitan of Russia-linked church

Metropolitan Pavlo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (Petro Lebid) is to be held under round-the-clock house arrest for two more months.

Source: Olena Kovalyova, spokesperson for the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Solomianskyi District Court in Kyiv approved the prosecutor’s request and has extended Lebid’s round-the-clock house arrest until 1 July 2023, obliging him to wear an electronic tag.

Background:

On 1 April, Pavlo Lebid was served with a notice of suspicion for "infringing the equal rights of citizens based on their religious beliefs" and "glorifying participants in the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine".

The Security Service of Ukraine also published recordings of Pavlo's phone conversations and sermons.

Lebid said in the courtroom that he was "against aggression" but made no mention of Russia as a perpetrator.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv placed Metropolitan Pavlo under round-the-clock house arrest until 30 May on suspicion of inciting sectarian hatred and condoning Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

