All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Third air-raid alert in last 24 hours announced in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 17:58
Third air-raid alert in last 24 hours announced in Kyiv
PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

As of 16:57, an air-raid alert has been announced in the capital of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Source: air-raid alert map

Details: An air-raid alert signifies the threat of air strikes. Citizens are urged to go down to a shelter or follow the rule of two walls [a safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.].

At 17:23, the air-raid warning spread to the neighbouring Zhytomyr Oblast.

Advertisement:

At 17:51, the all clear was given.

Earlier: On the night of 28-29 May, Russia launched a combined attack on the capital. The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed kamikaze drones.

In the afternoon, an alarm was announced again in the capital. The Russian occupiers launched 11 Iskander-M and Iskander-K missiles on Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv. All the missiles were shot down by the air defence units.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: