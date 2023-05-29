All Sections
Third air-raid alert in last 24 hours announced in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 17:58
PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

As of 16:57, an air-raid alert has been announced in the capital of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Source: air-raid alert map

Details: An air-raid alert signifies the threat of air strikes. Citizens are urged to go down to a shelter or follow the rule of two walls [a safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.].

At 17:23, the air-raid warning spread to the neighbouring Zhytomyr Oblast.

At 17:51, the all clear was given.

Earlier: On the night of 28-29 May, Russia launched a combined attack on the capital. The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed kamikaze drones.

In the afternoon, an alarm was announced again in the capital. The Russian occupiers launched 11 Iskander-M and Iskander-K missiles on Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv. All the missiles were shot down by the air defence units.

