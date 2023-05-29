Russia attacked Kyiv Oblast with 11 ballistic and cruise missiles, all downed – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that the Russian occupiers launched 11 Iskander-M and Iskander-K missiles on Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv on the morning of 29 May. All the missiles were shot down by the air defence units.

Source: Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "For the second time in 24 hours, the enemy has launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

At about 11:30, they attacked Kyiv Oblast with ballistic and cruise ground-based missiles from the Iskander operative-tactical rocket system.

11 missiles were launched in total: Iskander-M and Iskander-K, from the Northern front.

All targets were destroyed by the forces and assets of the air defence of Ukraine."

Background: On the morning of 29 May, the Russian army launched its 16th attack on Kyiv in May, this time during the day. Previously, Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital on two nights in a row, before and after Kyiv Day (28 May – ed.).

On Monday, 29 May, missile fragments fell in several districts of Kyiv.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, reported that this time, the Russians could attack the Ukrainian capital with Iskander missiles, as well as S-300 or S-400 missiles, which also fly on a ballistic trajectory.

