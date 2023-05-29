Russia transfers airborne forces and motorised infantry to Bakhmut to replace Wagner Group fighters

Russian airborne forces and motorised infantry units are taking up positions in the eastern city of Bakhmut to replace Wagner Group fighters.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "Yes, [Russia] is currently rotating its units [in Bakhmut] – primarily in light of the significant losses the Wagner Group has suffered. They are forced to do it. Units of airborne forces and motorised infantry units are entering [Bakhmut]. We know what units they are, we know their commanders and their combat capabilities."

Details: Cherevatyi also said that all of these Russian units have been taking part in hostilities since 24 February 2022 and have sustained significant losses. Russia used recently mobilised soldiers to replenish those units.

"For the most part, this is the second or third group of personnel staffing these units," he explained.

He added that combat engagements on the Bakhmut front have followed a similar pattern over the past several days.

Background:

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Head of the Wagner Private Military Company, said on 25 May that he has begun to withdraw his mercenaries from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and is handing over their positions to the regular Russian army. This process, he said, would last until 1 June.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that Wagner Group mercenaries’ exit from the city of Bakhmut, and the redeployment of the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic to the city could reduce Russian offensive actions on the Avdiivka-Donetsk line.

