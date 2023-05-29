All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Volunteer Corps said they penetrated Russia again

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 21:07
Russian Volunteer Corps said they penetrated Russia again

Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) said that they once again crossed the state border of Russia.

Source: RVC on Telegram

Quote: "Yesterday, the Russian border guards celebrated their professional holiday. RVC fighters congratulated them on another successful crossing of the 'leaky' state border."

Details: Representatives of RVC clarified that the purpose of crossing the border will become known in the near future.

Advertisement:
 

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: military volunteers
Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
military volunteers
Volunteer formations in Kyiv Oblast armed with over 8,000 weapons
Two Canadian volunteers killed in battle for Bakhmut
US volunteer killed in action near Bakhmut
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: