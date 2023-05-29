Russian Volunteer Corps said they penetrated Russia again

Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) said that they once again crossed the state border of Russia.

Source: RVC on Telegram

Quote: "Yesterday, the Russian border guards celebrated their professional holiday. RVC fighters congratulated them on another successful crossing of the 'leaky' state border."

Advertisement:

Details: Representatives of RVC clarified that the purpose of crossing the border will become known in the near future.

Background:

On 22 May, Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL), in which Russians are fighting for Ukraine, announced their liberation of several settlements in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation from Putin's regime.

On 23 May, the Russian authorities announced the defeat of RVC and FRL fighters who are called "saboteurs" in Russia, and the completion of the counter-terrorist operation in Belgorod Oblast.

On 23 May, the RVC said that their equipment remained intact, and the Russian Defence Ministry is spreading lies.

