Russian Volunteer Corps said they penetrated Russia again

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 21:07
Russian Volunteer Corps said they penetrated Russia again

Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) said that they once again crossed the state border of Russia.

Source: RVC on Telegram

Quote: "Yesterday, the Russian border guards celebrated their professional holiday. RVC fighters congratulated them on another successful crossing of the 'leaky' state border."

Details: Representatives of RVC clarified that the purpose of crossing the border will become known in the near future.

 

Background: 

