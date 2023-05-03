All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Forces downed all drones that attacked Kyiv at night

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 06:29
Ukraine's Air Forces downed all drones that attacked Kyiv at night
SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. AIR FORCE STOCK PHOTO

Air defence forces destroyed all Russian drones detected in the airspace around the city of Kyiv over the night of 2 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital.

Operational summary information at this moment – no casualties or destruction. The information is being confirmed."

Details: The head of Kyiv City Military Administration reported that this was the third Russian air attack over the past six days, where they traditionally used Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Background:

  • On the night of 2-3 May, an air-raid warning was issued at Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine.
  • Air defence systems were operating in many oblasts, explosions were heard in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: