Ukraine's Air Forces downed all drones that attacked Kyiv at night

Air defence forces destroyed all Russian drones detected in the airspace around the city of Kyiv over the night of 2 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital.

Operational summary information at this moment – no casualties or destruction. The information is being confirmed."

Details: The head of Kyiv City Military Administration reported that this was the third Russian air attack over the past six days, where they traditionally used Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Background:

On the night of 2-3 May, an air-raid warning was issued at Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine.

Air defence systems were operating in many oblasts, explosions were heard in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

