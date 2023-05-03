All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Forces downed all drones that attacked Kyiv at night

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 06:29
Ukraine's Air Forces downed all drones that attacked Kyiv at night
SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. AIR FORCE STOCK PHOTO

Air defence forces destroyed all Russian drones detected in the airspace around the city of Kyiv over the night of 2 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital.

Advertisement:

Operational summary information at this moment – no casualties or destruction. The information is being confirmed."

Details: The head of Kyiv City Military Administration reported that this was the third Russian air attack over the past six days, where they traditionally used Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Background:

  • On the night of 2-3 May, an air-raid warning was issued at Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine.
  • Air defence systems were operating in many oblasts, explosions were heard in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: