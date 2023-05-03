All Sections
Explosions thunder in Kherson

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 May 2023, 23:09
Explosions thunder in Kherson
Aftermath of Russian strikes on the city of Kherson on 3 May. Photos: Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

As of 23:00, Russian invaders continue to hit Kherson; many explosions are heard in the city.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram;  Yurii Sobolevsky, Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional Council, on Telegram

Mrochko Quote: "There are many explosions in Kherson!"

Sobolevsky Quote: "The Russian terrorist army continues to shell Kherson."

Details: The city mayor urged citizens to trust in the leadership of the state and added that the Ukrainian military gave a decent rebuff to the Russian forces.

Background: On 3 May, 21 people were killed and 48 were injured as a result of the constant Russian attacks on the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast.

