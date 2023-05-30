All Sections
Kyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 May 2023, 12:59
KLITSCHKO IN THE YARD OF A BUILDING DAMAGED BY DRONE DEBRIS IN KYIV. ALL PHOTOS: KLITSCHKO'S TELEGRAM

During the Russians’ night attack on Kyiv, a woman who decided to go out onto her balcony during the attack was killed, and 12 other people were injured, 5 of them hospitalised.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram and in a comment to Radio Liberty

Quote from Klitschko: "12 apartments were damaged. Unfortunately, one person was killed. 12 people were injured, 5 of them are in hospital now, they have been hospitalised."

Details: Klitschko noted that a woman who "went out onto the balcony to watch the drones being shot down" was killed in Holosiivskyi district. 

 

The mayor said that the rubble is being cleared and the damaged apartments are being inspected, particularly a 24-storey building in Holosiivskyi district which was hit by the debris of a Russian drone during the night.

The residents’ damaged cars are also being removed from the yard. 

 

"The commission is already inspecting the extent of the damage so that repairs to the building can start as soon as possible," Klitschko said.

 

He added that the likelihood of air attacks is very high and urged Kyiv residents not to ignore the air-raid warnings and not to go out onto balconies or into streets to watch the air defence working.

Background:

