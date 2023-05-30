All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence destroy 29 Shaheds on outskirts of Kyiv and over it on Tuesday night

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 May 2023, 08:14
Ukrainian air defence destroy 29 Shaheds on outskirts of Kyiv and over it on Tuesday night
AFTERMATH OF DEBRIS FALLING IN KYIV. PHOTO: KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russia carried out a new attack with Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the night of 29-30 May, with Ukrainian air defence forces destroying 29 of the 31 Shaheds launched.

Source: Press service of the Air Force of Ukraine; Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Details: On the night of 29-30 May 2023, from 23:30 to 04:30, the Russian occupation forces once again attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

A total of 31 kamikaze drones were launched from the north and south.

Advertisement:

The Air Force, in cooperation with the air defence units of other units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 29 attack UAVs.

It is noted that almost all the drones were destroyed on the outskirts of the capital and over Kyiv itself.

Background: On the night of 29-30 May, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, which lasted almost three hours. The Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that it was the 17th Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of May, and it resulted in casualties and damage in various districts.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: