All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was operated properly

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's air defences were "operated properly" during the 30 May drone attack.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti citing Putin's statement on air of the Russia-24 TV channel

Quote: "Moscow's air defence system was operated properly, satisfactorily ... Although there is still room for improvement."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, Putin cynically stated that Russia is being provoked to "respond in kind", and also lied once again, saying that the Russian military was only carrying out "high-precision strikes on military infrastructure".

Background: 

  • According to various reports, 25 to 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two multi-storey residential buildings, and most of the drones were reportedly shot down near the Russian capital.
  • Based on a published list of drone crash sites in Moscow Oblast, one of the drones was allegedly shot down near the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: