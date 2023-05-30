Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's air defences were "operated properly" during the 30 May drone attack.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti citing Putin's statement on air of the Russia-24 TV channel

Quote: "Moscow's air defence system was operated properly, satisfactorily ... Although there is still room for improvement."

Details: In addition, Putin cynically stated that Russia is being provoked to "respond in kind", and also lied once again, saying that the Russian military was only carrying out "high-precision strikes on military infrastructure".

Background:

According to various reports, 25 to 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two multi-storey residential buildings, and most of the drones were reportedly shot down near the Russian capital.

Based on a published list of drone crash sites in Moscow Oblast, one of the drones was allegedly shot down near the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

