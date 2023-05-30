All Sections
Russian forces did not assault Bakhmut on 30 May – General Staff report

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 30 May 2023, 19:14
Over the course of today, 30 May, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 30 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Enemy forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front over the course of today. [...] Enemy forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Lyman front over the course of today." 

Details: The General Staff reported that Russian forces carried out a total of 44 airstrikes and 1 missile strike over the course of the day, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian settlements.

Russian troops continue to focus their main efforts on establishing full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine.

There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts in Ukraine's north.

Ukrainian aircraft conducted 8 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Meanwhile, units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 3 Russian command posts, a cluster of Russian military personnel, 4 field artillery units, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 3 fuel and lubricant storage points, and an electronic warfare system.

Background

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group private military company, said on 25 May that he had begun to withdraw his mercenaries from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and was handing over their positions to the regular Russian army. This process, he said, would last until 1 June.
  • Spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later reported that Russian airborne forces and motorised infantry units were taking up positions in the eastern city of Bakhmut to replace Wagner Group fighters.

