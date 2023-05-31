Ukraine's Joint Forces Commander joins other commanders on Russia's wanted list

Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has put Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the wanted list.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS; the Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: TASS reported on 30 May, citing the search base of the Russian Interior Ministry, that Naiev had been placed on Russia's wanted list.

The news of Naiev’s wanted status was commented on by the Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, has been put on the wanted list in Russia. Information about this appeared on the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on Tuesday, 30 May.

While Russian propaganda spends insane amounts of money on childish threats and intimidation, we are convinced that ‘Nothing will stop an idea whose time has come!’"

Background:

It was reported on 30 May that Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs had put Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces, on the wanted list.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said that retaliatory actions by the Russian Federation are one of its methods of information warfare.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!