Russians came up with another method of forced passportization in occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian invaders are threatening to leave the employees of a government-funded institution of the occupied settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk Oblast without salaries if they do not obtain Russian citizenship.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The invaders continue to impose Russian citizenship on the population in various ways.

In the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, employees of one of the government-funded institutions were warned that in June, only those who have re-registered at a Russian bank will be able to receive their salary.

Background:

The invaders are threatening citizens who refuse to obtain Russian citizenship with deportation and confiscation of property in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

The occupiers are threatening to cut off the electricity supply to the homes of residents who do not have Russian passports in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

