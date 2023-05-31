All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians came up with another method of forced passportization in occupied territories of Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 07:25
Russians came up with another method of forced passportization in occupied territories of Ukraine
RUSSIAN PASSPORT, STOCK PHOTO BY PIXABAY

The Russian invaders are threatening to leave the employees of a government-funded institution of the occupied settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk Oblast without salaries if they do not obtain Russian citizenship.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The invaders continue to impose Russian citizenship on the population in various ways.

In the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, employees of one of the government-funded institutions were warned that in June, only those who have re-registered at a Russian bank will be able to receive their salary.

Advertisement:

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: