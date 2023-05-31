All Sections
Von der Leyen outlines framework of just peace in Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 12:23

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has outlined how she sees a just peace for Ukraine.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen at the GLOBSEC 2023 Bratislava Forum, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen noted that many [countries – ed.] are discussing various peace plans and a ceasefire in Ukraine today.

Quote: "Above all, there must be one principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. So, together with Ukraine, we want a just peace, one that does not reward the aggressor, but one that upholds the principles of the UN Charter and the Ukrainian people’s right to be the master of their own future," said the president of the European Commission.

She emphasised that the ceasefire will lead to a frozen conflict and will not bring lasting peace.

"After all, the ceasefire was emplaced after 2014, and we know what happened to that agreement last February when Russia invaded Ukraine. A ceasefire would be inherently unstable and destabilise the region along the contact line. Nobody would invest or rebuild, and the conflict could flare up again at any time," she added.

A just peace must end with the withdrawal of the Russian troops and their equipment from the territory of Ukraine, von der Leyen is convinced.

"President Zelenskyy has come forward with the Peace Formula that we wholeheartedly support. Everyone of its ten points is based on the UN Charter or UN resolutions. And he has invited countries around the world to join in and to build on the Peace Formula. So that our starting point for peace is the rules based order," the president of the European Commission said.

Background: Ukraine calls on the world to focus on adopting and implementing the country’s own peace plan – the peace formula announced in November 2022, instead of producing many alternatives.

