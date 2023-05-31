Ukrainian border guards respond to Belarusian propaganda played at Ukrainian border

Belarusian border guards have been playing audio propaganda about the "unity of peoples", using the example of "borshch as common cultural heritage". [Borshch is a soup of Ukrainian origin, made with beetroot as one of the main ingredients, which gives the dish its distinctive red colour – ed.] And Ukraine’s border guards have responded.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The new head of the Belarusian border guards has decided that well-fed subordinates are better than armed ones! While their equipment is kept in storage, the BulboIPSO [Belarusian psyop] team rushed to rewrite the recipe for Ukrainian borshch in a Belarusian style! But no matter how many potatoes you add [a stereotype referring to the traditionally important role of potatoes in Belarusian cuisine] to the 'shchi' [Russian-style cabbage soup], you end up with 'union stew' [this stresses the Belarusian alignment to the Russian criminal regime – ed.]...

To put it simply, nice try, but NO!"

Details: Ukrainian border guards posted a video of the propaganda that is being piped from Belarus near the state border in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr Oblast. It points out the similarity of Belarusian and Ukrainian borshch, with only minor differences between them. In the accompanying commentary, addressing their not-so-esteemed "colleagues", the Ukrainian border guards stressed the striking difference between the recipes of these two peoples and, most importantly, the difference in mentality.

Quote: "Your borshch is very different from ours, because nowadays, Belarusian borshch is more like Russian shchi, even if you put more potatoes in. It's not the same as it used to be before you made it with the knife that you stabbed Ukrainians in the back with.

It's a shame we have neighbours who, while they talk about identity and kinship, are inclined to be slaves and have nothing in common with us. You should impress upon your memory, and in your cookbook, forever that Ukrainians are a freedom-loving nation. We have always fought for our independence. You, on the other hand, are incapable of doing so and have been in the thrall of one tyrant and one bunker grandfather [Putin] for many years.

Your current potato stew, which has a consistency similar to prison balanda [a shchi-like soup typically made in prisons], is nothing like our Ukrainian borshch. We are not slaves who have to taste your Belarusian borshch. Instead, we advise you to change the 'ingredients' and become a free people, not forced prisoners.

Until then, eat your own food and don't choke on it. We’re not inviting you to our place and we strongly advise you to stay on your own territory. Otherwise you’ll regret it!"

