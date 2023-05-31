All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian court sentences 4 defendants in Hizb ut-Tahrir case to 12 and 17 years in prison

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 31 May 2023, 16:06
Russian court sentences 4 defendants in Hizb ut-Tahrir case to 12 and 17 years in prison
The “second Sevastopol group of Hizb ut-Tahrir” (Left to right: ShABAN UMEROV, RAIM AIVAZOV, RIZA IZETOV, FARKhOD BAZAROV, REMZI BEKIROV)), Photo "Crimean solidarity"

The Southern District Military Court of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, has announced the sentence for Rustem Murasov, Dzhebbar Bekirov, Zavur Abdullaiev and Rustem Tairov, the defendants in the case of the "Crimean Muslims case".

Source: Attorney Emil Kurbedinov, quoted by Radio Liberty 

Details: All the men were arrested in the case of the "second Sevastopol group of Hizb ut-Tahrir" [Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist political organisation whose stated aim is to establish the Islamic caliphate, unite the Muslim community, and implement sharia globally – ed.]. Bekirov was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while the others to 12 years in a high-security penal colony. They will spend the first four years in prison.

Quote by Kurbedinov: "An unjustified, illegal sentence. These people are not criminals, what they did was absolute good, they helped other families, came to the courts, supported them; they had their own position, they practised their religion."

Advertisement:

Background: In August 2021, Russian secret service in Crimea conducted five searches in the homes of Crimean Tatars at once, after which they detained activists Rustem Murasov and Rustem Tairov. Dzhebbar Bekirov was arrested in the Balaklava district, activist Zavur Abdullaiev was apprehended in the Bakhchysarai district, and Raume Fevziiev in the Simferopol district.

The Crimean Solidarity NGO, citing lawyer Oleksii Ladin, reported that the detained Crimean Tatars are suspected of "creating and participating in a terrorist organisation".

At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called these searches and detentions of Crimean Tatars by the Russian secret service a "blatant violation of human rights", and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry handed an official protest to  Russia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier in May 2023, the Russian Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Ernes Seitosmanov to 18 years in a maximum security prison.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: