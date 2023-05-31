Zelenskyy holds off-site Commander-in-Chief meeting: hears reports of military commanders

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the city of Odesa on 31 May.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Off-site Commander-in-Chief meeting in Odesa. We heard the report of commander Moskaliov [Eduard Moskaliov, commander of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Group of Forces – ed.] about the operational situation in his area of responsibility.

A separate report was made by Rear Admiral Neizhpapa [Oleksii Neizhpapa, commander of the Naval Forces of Ukraine – ed.]: the protection of coastal infrastructure, operation of the grain corridor and other important issues."

Details: The reports of the representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine were also heard at the meeting.

Specifically, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Defence Forces managed to stabilise the situation on the island of Khortytsia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Moreover, Zelenskyy stated that Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and Vasyl Maluik, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, also presented the reports within their competence. The president provided no details concerning the content of these reports.

