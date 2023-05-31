Strikes on Russia do not change anything, we must support Ukraine – European Parliament President

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, believes that the European Union should support Ukraine until Russia withdraws troops from its territory, and attacks on Russian territory do not change this.

Source: Metsola in an interview with DW, reports European Pravda

Details: According to the President of the European Parliament, the need to support Ukraine does not change due the latest drone attack on Moscow, in which the Russian Federation accuses Ukraine, and the fact that the weapons provided to Kyiv can potentially be used to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "I believe that anybody making this argument is forgetting the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine. This is not a conflict between two countries. I think anyone who makes this argument forgets the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine. This is one country invading another and taking part of its territory. And until Russia leaves Ukraine, we are not going to stop supporting Ukraine," she said.

Advertisement:

More details: Metsola also called for early approval of the proposal of the European Commission, which will provide Ukraine with more ammunition, and an accelerated procedure for its consideration without public consultation.

"I think we should engage whenever we have proposals [from the European Commission - ed.], as I have been doing whenever I go to different member states and explain what we are doing. We, let’s say, have had to adapt to urgency as we did during the pandemic," she explained.

Background: According to various reports, 25 to 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two multi-storey residential buildings, and most of the drones were reportedly shot down near the Russian capital.

According to the published list of drone crash sites in Moscow Oblast, one of them was allegedly shot down near the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Commenting on the drone strikes in Moscow, James Cleverly, UK Foreign Secretary, said that Ukraine has a legitimate right to defend itself and can "use force beyond its borders".

The United States is still collecting data on drone strikes in Moscow on Tuesday morning, and it says it does not endorse the attacks on Russian territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





