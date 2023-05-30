13 locations on map, pinpointing where drones hit in Moscow

Vyorstka, a Russian media outlet, has mapped the locations of the drone attacks in Moscow, including the areas of drone strikes and the points where explosions were reported.

Source: Vyorstka on Telegram

Quote from Vyorstka: "The main target areas were the western suburbs of Moscow and the south-west of Moscow. Drones were spotted particularly on the Rublyovka and Ilinskoye highways, where the houses of the elite and state residences are located."

Details: It is reported that "several drones fell" in the Krasnogorsk district in the village of Ilinskoye and the village of Timoshkino.

Advertisement:

Drone attack on Moscow on 30 May According to media reports, Moscow was attacked by 25 to 32 UAVs. The Ministry of Defence reports only about eight drones We have launched English Twitter! Follow us! (purple dot) Drone hit a building

(pink dot) Reports of explosions, downed/fallen drones Source: MP Alexander Khinshtein; Telegram channel Shot; media; data as of 10:40 (Moscow time) on 30 May 2023 Map: Google, Snazzy Maps

In the Odintsovsky district, according to the Russian MP, drones were shot down in the villages of Romashkovo and Razdory, less than 10 km from Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Three UAVs reached Moscow itself. One hit a high-rise building on Atlasova Street in New Moscow, and the other two hit residential buildings in the Cheryomushki district at the intersection of Leninsky Avenue and Udaltsov Street. On Leninsky Avenue, a drone flew into an apartment on the 14th floor but did not explode.

Drone wreckage in Moscow PHOTO BY RBC

Vyorstka notes that reports vary as to the number of drones.

PHOTO BY TASS

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that eight drones participated in the attack. However, Russian media are reporting 25 to 32 UAVs. Vyorstkaʼs map shows at least 13 locations where strikes or explosions have been reported.

Background:

Earlier, Russian media reported that on the night of 29-30 May, drones attacked two high-rise buildings in Moscow. One drone hit the top floors of a residential building at 98 Profsoyuznaya Street, destroying the facade and glazing of the building. The second hit a 24-storey residential building on Atlasova Street in New Moscow, shattering windows in several apartments.

Later, it was reported that, according to various Russian media reports, 25 to 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two multi-storey buildings.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





