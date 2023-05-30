All Sections
13 locations on map, pinpointing where drones hit in Moscow

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 May 2023, 12:09
PHOTO BY TASS

Vyorstka, a Russian media outlet, has mapped the locations of the drone attacks in Moscow, including the areas of drone strikes and the points where explosions were reported.

Source: Vyorstka on Telegram

Quote from Vyorstka: "The main target areas were the western suburbs of Moscow and the south-west of Moscow. Drones were spotted particularly on the Rublyovka and Ilinskoye highways, where the houses of the elite and state residences are located."

Details: It is reported that "several drones fell" in the Krasnogorsk district in the village of Ilinskoye and the village of Timoshkino.

Drone attack on Moscow on 30 May

According to media reports, Moscow was attacked by 25 to 32 UAVs.

The Ministry of Defence reports only about eight drones

  • (purple dot) Drone hit a building
  • (pink dot) Reports of explosions, downed/fallen drones

Source: MP Alexander Khinshtein; Telegram channel Shot; media; data as of 10:40 (Moscow time) on 30 May 2023

Map: Google, Snazzy Maps

In the Odintsovsky district, according to the Russian MP, drones were shot down in the villages of Romashkovo and Razdory, less than 10 km from Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Three UAVs reached Moscow itself. One hit a high-rise building on Atlasova Street in New Moscow, and the other two hit residential buildings in the Cheryomushki district at the intersection of Leninsky Avenue and Udaltsov Street. On Leninsky Avenue, a drone flew into an apartment on the 14th floor but did not explode. 

 
Drone wreckage in Moscow
PHOTO BY RBC

Vyorstka notes that reports vary as to the number of drones. 

 
PHOTO BY TASS

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that eight drones participated in the attack. However, Russian media are reporting 25 to 32 UAVs. Vyorstkaʼs map shows at least 13 locations where strikes or explosions have been reported.

Background:

  • Earlier, Russian media reported that on the night of 29-30 May, drones attacked two high-rise buildings in Moscow. One drone hit the top floors of a residential building at 98 Profsoyuznaya Street, destroying the facade and glazing of the building. The second hit a 24-storey residential building on Atlasova Street in New Moscow, shattering windows in several apartments.
  • Later, it was reported that, according to various Russian media reports, 25 to 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two multi-storey buildings. 

