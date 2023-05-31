All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry orders 300 Vector drones from German company

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 May 2023, 22:15
Ukraine's Defence Ministry orders 300 Vector drones from German company
VECTOR DRONES. PHOTO: QUANTUM-SYSTEMS.COM

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has ordered 300 additional medium-range reconnaissance Vector drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a German Quantum-Systems GmbH company.

Source: website of Quantum-Systems

Quote from the press-service of the company: "The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has placed a third order of 300 VectorTM systems, following two earlier orders of 105 Vector systems in January 2023, and 33 Vector systems in August 2022."

Details: Since August 2022, the Vector system has demonstrated its unprecedented effectiveness in the harshest conditions.

Specifically, it was noted that Vector is being widely used and tested on the battlefield in Ukraine, where it "has proven to be an asset for military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations".

Vector is very manoeuvrable and gets ready for work in two minutes. He facilitates a non-stop indication of enemy targets regardless of weather conditions, gains velocity of up to 72 km per hour, and endures long flights.

The company stressed that by using advanced possibilities of artificial intelligence, Vector gives the Ukrainian forces the opportunity to quickly gather crucial intelligence and achieve strategic advantage.

Quantum Systems stated that it "proudly stands in solidarity with Ukraine" and "is pleased to reaffirm its strong partnership and unwavering support for Ukraine by delivering cutting-edge Vector drones, as per Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense contract".

