Ukrainian air defence downs 12 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 06:40
Ukrainian air defence downs 12 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast

The defence forces of Ukraine downed 12 out of 15 launched Shahed combat drones that attacked Odesa on the night of 3-4 May.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "At night, the enemy launched 15 Shahed-131/136 drones on Odesa.

12 drones were downed by anti-aircraft defence forces and mobile fire groups."

Details: Reportedly, 3 drones hit the dormitories of an educational institution in Odesa. The fire that broke out as a result of a drone hit has been extinguished. People were not injured.

The occupiers wrote "For Moscow" and "For the Kremlin" on the drones that attacked Odesa.

Background:

  • On the night of 3-4 May, an air raid warning was announced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine; air defence forces were operating.
  • Air defence forces shot down all Russian drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv at night.

