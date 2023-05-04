All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence downs 12 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 06:40
Ukrainian air defence downs 12 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast

The defence forces of Ukraine downed 12 out of 15 launched Shahed combat drones that attacked Odesa on the night of 3-4 May.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "At night, the enemy launched 15 Shahed-131/136 drones on Odesa.

Advertisement:

12 drones were downed by anti-aircraft defence forces and mobile fire groups."

Details: Reportedly, 3 drones hit the dormitories of an educational institution in Odesa. The fire that broke out as a result of a drone hit has been extinguished. People were not injured.

The occupiers wrote "For Moscow" and "For the Kremlin" on the drones that attacked Odesa.

Background:

  • On the night of 3-4 May, an air raid warning was announced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine; air defence forces were operating.
  • Air defence forces shot down all Russian drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv at night.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: