Ukrainian air defence downs 12 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast
Thursday, 4 May 2023, 06:40
The defence forces of Ukraine downed 12 out of 15 launched Shahed combat drones that attacked Odesa on the night of 3-4 May.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook
Quote: "At night, the enemy launched 15 Shahed-131/136 drones on Odesa.
12 drones were downed by anti-aircraft defence forces and mobile fire groups."
Details: Reportedly, 3 drones hit the dormitories of an educational institution in Odesa. The fire that broke out as a result of a drone hit has been extinguished. People were not injured.
The occupiers wrote "For Moscow" and "For the Kremlin" on the drones that attacked Odesa.
Background:
- On the night of 3-4 May, an air raid warning was announced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine; air defence forces were operating.
- Air defence forces shot down all Russian drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv at night.
