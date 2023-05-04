Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP

The invaders in Zaporizhzhia Oblast claim that a possible breakthrough of the dam on the Dnipro river due to the high water level in the Kakhovka reservoir could lead to a flood at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RBK

Details: First, Vladimir Rogov, a Russian collaborator in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, told TASS that a dam break near the city of Kamianka Dniprovska due to a record water level in the Kakhovka reservoir could cause a flooding of tens of thousands of residents.

After that, Renat Karchaa, the adviser to the general director of the Rosenergoatom concern, said that if a dam breaks on Dnipro due to the record high water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, this will entail the flooding of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Quote: "The breakthrough of this dam poses a threat to both Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia NPP. Power cable lines of spray pools and pumping units will be flooded at the station. This will [create – ed.] functional problems for the operation of the plant and risks for nuclear safety. "

Reference: Russian troops occupied ZNPP in March 2022, later Russia took the nuclear power plant for itself de jure. The Russian army deployed military personnel and military equipment at ZNPP, establishing "defensive positions" even in the reactor rooms.

Ukraine calls this nuclear blackmail.

IAEA unsuccessfully tries to establish a safe zone around ZNPP.

