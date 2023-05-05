Russia not providing any data on children taken out of Ukraine

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, has said that Russia is not providing any information about Ukrainian deported children.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Lubinets during a press conference

Quote: "The Russian side has never given us and still is not giving us any figures.

Advertisement:

Neither about the adopted children, nor about the children who are there, nor about information where they are and in what conditions [they are kept].

So, we have no information from them."

More on this topic: Putin's path to The Hague through "filtration" and "rehabilitation": how Russia is abducting Ukrainian сhildren

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!